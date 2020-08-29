Global recognition for KARE’s 11 programmes

MADURAI

A total of 11 new engineering programmes at the Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education(KARE) have been accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, Inc. (ABET), an international organisation, on Thursday.

ABET is an organisation that accredits college and university programmes in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology. According to a press release from KARE, an ABET accreditation assures that programmes meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation.

The accreditation is valid for six years, said Vice-President, KARE, S. Shasi Anand.

“It will be an added advantage to those students seeking employment and higher education opportunities overseas. KARE is the first university in India to have 11 ABET Accredited B.Tech programmes in the same institution,” he said.

Earlier in November 2019, a set of 17 experts, including academicians and industrialists, inspected the university.

Currently, courses, including Automobile Engineering, Mechanical Engineering,Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Food Technology, Bio technology, Bio Medicals, Chemical Engineering and Civil Engineering, have been provided accreditation.

Chancellor K. Sridharan, and Pro-Chancellor S. Arivalagi Sridharan, congratulated staff members and students.