Global Muthamizh Murugan conference in Palani to attract over one lakh devotees: HR and CE Minister

Presentation of over 1,300 research papers, spiritual discourses and cultural programmes on the greatness of Lord Murugan would form the highlights of Global Muthamizh Murugan conference to be held in Palani on August 24 and 25.

After chairing a preparatory meeting with Food Minister R. Sakkarapani and senior officials, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu said that 15 Heads of Aadheenams, 30 spiritual orators and four Judges would be participating in the two-day event to be held in Palani, the third of the Arupadai Veedu of Lord Murugan.

“The event would be a talking point for the global devotees of Lord Murugan,” he said.

A total of 39 foreigners would be among the 1,300 research scholars who would present their research papers on the Lord Murugan. A souvenir on the event and a book on the research papers would be released on the occasion, the Minister said.

Cultural programmes, including ‘kummiyattam’ and recital of Kandhasasti Kavasam would be held.

The programmes have been scheduled between 8.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on both days.

A massive pandal to accommodate 8,000 devotees would be erected.

Stating that over one lakh devotees are likely to participate in the event, he added that the district administration has been asked to maintain a hygienic environment. Sanitation workers would be deployed from various parts of the State. Adequate number of medical teams with advanced ambulances would be kept ready.

Several stalls would be put to serve food to participants and devotees.

Teaching and non-teaching staff from colleges along with students would be deployed to guide the devotees.

The exhibitions that would be put up at the conference would be open for a week for public viewing.

The Ministers, along with the officials, inspected the venue where the conference would be held, the parking lot, venues for research seminar, exhibition on Arupadai Veedu, photo exhibition and 3-D exhibition.

Principal Secretary - HR and CE B. Chandramohan, Mayiam Pommapuram Aadheenam, Sivagnana Balaya Swamigal, Dindigul Collector, M.N. Poongodi, Palani MLA I.P. Senthilkumar, Superintendent of Police A. Pradeep, HR and CE Additional Commissioners R. Sugumar and Haripriyawere present.