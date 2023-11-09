HamberMenu
Global Atomic Quiz competition today

November 09, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Rosatom, Russia’s State atomic energy corporation, will organise ‘Global Atomic Quiz 2023’ on Friday.

Rosatom, under its international nuclear awareness initiative, used to conduct this quiz competition to mark World Science Day. This year, it will be conducted in 13 languages - Russian, English, Armenian, Bengali, Hungarian, Spanish, Kazakh, Portuguese, Turkish, Uzbek, Arabic, and Afrikaans. Participants will have a chance to not only win unique prizes but also to challenge artificial intelligence (AI). For the first time, several questions have been generated with the help of neural networks.

 In addition to the online format of the quiz, in-person events will be organised in different cities around the world. The events will take place in Russia in a new ATOM pavilion at VDNH, Moscow, and in nuclear energy information centres.

Participants must visit the project’s website https://quiz.atomforyou.com/ on November 10. They will have 24 hours to answer 20 questions of varying difficulty and topics. 

All participants will receive a digital certificate which can be saved on their device. It can also be shared with friends on social media.

Besides, 100 winners with the best results will get unique prizes - an original sweatshirt with custom atomic patches and a big tote bag with an atomic print. The list of winners will be published on the project’s website by November 17, an official statement said.

