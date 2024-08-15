GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Glittering cultural events mark Independence Day celebrations in Tirunelveli

Published - August 15, 2024 07:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELIi

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.P. Karthikeyan hoists the tricolour in Tirunelveli on Thursday:

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan hoists the tricolour in Tirunelveli on Thursday: | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Colourful cultural events, disbursal of welfare assistance and honouring of meritorious government officials and the financial institutions marked the 78th Independence Day celebrations held at the packed VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

 Collector K.P. Karthikeyan hoisted the national flag and inspected guard of honour along with Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan. He took salute from the police, fire and rescue services personnel and the NCC cadets and disbursed welfare measures to the tune of ₹20.60 lakh to 31 beneficiaries. He honored with certificates 297 meritorious persons including government officials for their service.

 He honoured Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited, State Bank of India, Indian Bank and ICICI Bank, which have surpassed the loan targets by giving priority and other loans to the self-help groups, entrepreneurs, students and other applicants.

 Since major thrust is being given for the conservation of the Tamirabharani River, the Collector honoured Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited and India Cements Limited for their contribution in the cleaning operation carried out along the watercourse of the perennial river.

 Students of Government Music School, Sarah Tucker College, Corporation Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Meenakshipuram, Government Higher Secondary School, Chezhiyanallur, Mary Sargent Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai and Rani Anna Government Women’s College, Pettai where honoured by Dr. Karthikeyan with certificates for their glittering cultural events presented during the Independence Day celebrations.

 Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Rupesh Kumar Meena, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pa. Moorthy, Tirunelveli Mayor G. Ramakrishnan, Corporation Commissioner N.O. Sukhaputra, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain, Deputy Director of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Ambasamudram Division Ilaiyaraja, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Deputy Commissioners of Police G.S. Anita and V. Geetha and Assistant Collector (Training) Ambika Jain participated in the Independence Day celebrations.

 Mr. Ramakrishnan hoisted the tricolor in the Independence Day celebrations held at Tirunelveli Corporation administrative office in which Mr. Sukhaputra, officials and the councilors participated.

 Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University N. Chandrasekar hoisted the national flag in the 100-feet-tall mast on the MSU premises in the presence of Registrar Socrates, members of the Senate and Syndicate Committees, faculty members and the students.

 Dr. Chandrasekar informed that the MSU has been ranked 37th public State university in the national-level in the recently released National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and bagged 97th position in the national-level university category ranking.

 Independence Day celebrations were also organized in all schools and the colleges across the district.

