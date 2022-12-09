Glass pane from multi-storey building falls, killing LPG delivery worker in Karaikudi

December 09, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

A freak accident turned out to be fatal for a 45-year-old man, who was engaged in delivering LPG refills at a residential colony in Karaikudi on Friday.

Police said that Palaniappan (45) of Sirukoodalpatti near Tirupathur delivered LPG refills to houses in the area. When he was passing through Thanthai Periyar Nagar 9th Street in Burma Colony, a huge glass pane from a multi-storeyed building broke and fell on to Palaniappan who was standing on the ground.

The glass piece pierced his body and he immediately fell unconscious. Public alerted the ambulance service and rushed him to Karaikudi Government Hospital. However, due to huge blood loss, the victim could not be saved and he was declared dead, police added.

As the news spread, revenue officials led by Devakottai RDO Paldurai, Tahsildar Kannan and team arrived at the spot and held inquiries. The officials deployed a crane at the site and demolished the glass window panes on the multi-storeyed building with police protection as there was a strong breeze blowing at that time. “In a bid to prevent any further accident, we decided to knock down the glasses”, an official said.

The Karaikudi North Police station has registered a case.

The police said that Palaniappan was a panchayat ward member in the past. Further investigation was on.