Give work for more days: workers

A group of women submitted a petition to Collector Sandeep Nanduri on Monday seeking job under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (MGNREGP) for at least 100 days in a year.

A group of workers from Kamanayakanpatti under Kayathar Union, said they were not getting work throughout the year due to scanty rainfall. When the MGNREGP was introduced, it ensured regular income for 280 families as they were hired. But the number of days of work had come down as they were hired for a maximum of 20 days in 2019.

“We’re struggling to pay school fees for our children. We cannot meet medical expenditure. The Collector should ensure at least 100 days of work every year,” they said.

Representatives of various organisations submitted separate petitions to the Collector seeking nod to conduct ‘jallikattu’ by involving all people without any political or caste affiliation. But a group was sending petitions to the district administration and the State Government to thwart conduct of ‘jallikattu’ in Thoothukudi district. The Collector should do the needful for conduct of the event.

A group of farmers from Thennampatti and Ilavelankaal under Kadambur revenue village, led by O.A. Narayanasamy of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam, said they were given only ₹ 4,000 an acre for corn crop loss. More relief should be given to them, they said.

Members of Thamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi submitted a petition seeking the Collector’s intervention to ensure relaying of all roads in Thoothukudi, which were “unmotorable” to road users. Drainage channels dug to drain sewage and stagnant rainwater were yet to be completed.

The Collector should direct the Corporation to begin the work on these shelved projects and complete them early, they said.