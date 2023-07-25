Give wages to chase invading wild animals back to forest, farmers urge forest dept.

July 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Expressing dismay over the continuing invasion of spotted deer and wild boar into their farms, farmers have urged the forest department to give them wages to chase the invading wild animals back into the forest in the night instead of giving the compensation for crop loss caused by these animals.

Raising the issue in the farmers’ grievance redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Tuesday, agriculturist Abraham of Kanarpatti near Manur said the wild boar and the spotted deer invading into their farms mostly after midnight were causing extensive destruction to the vegetables and castor oil plants he had cultivated.

As a forest department official replied that they had deployed anti-poaching watchers (APW) to chase the invading wild animals back into the forest, Mr. Abraham wanted to know how may APWs had been deployed in Manur area.

“While the spotted deer comes out of the Gangaikondan Spotted Deer Sanctuary in search of food and water, the wild boars living inside the thorny bushes along the Chittar watercourse, are entering the ranches to cause huge damage to the farmers,” Mr. Abraham said.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan asked the forest department official to share the phone numbers of the APWs deployed in Manur area with the farmers so that they could immediately alert them in case of wild animal invasion into their farms which would avert crop destruction.

When the farmers complained that they were yet to get the insurance benefit for the black gram loss they had suffered last year, an official from the Department of Agriculture replied that the compilation of quantum of the loss had been collated by the insurance firm, HDFC Ergo with which the farmers had insured their crops.

As the HDFC Ergo representative replied that they would compile it along with the blackgram loss suffered by farmers in other districts of Tamil Nadu also for releasing the insurance benefit in one go, Dr. Karthikeyan said the insurance firm should calculate the quantum of loss suffered by the Tirunelveli farmers separately and should not delay the disbursement of crop insurance benefits by mixing up the loss of other districts also.

When the HDFC Ergo representative reiterated that his firm could release crop insurance benefits in one particular time for all farmers from different districts but had cultivated one particular crop (say blackgram), the Collector said the Agriculture Department official should make sure that a senior HDFC Ergo official with comprehensive knowledge about assessment of crop damage, compilation and disbursal of crop insurance benefit to attend the farmers’ grievances redressal meetings.

Dr. Karthikeyan also made it clear that the crop loss was being ascertained for every revenue village and not for entire district. Hence, the farmers, who had cultivated one particular crop in a revenue village might have suffered loss while the agriculturists in some other place of the district might have enjoyed good harvest. Hence, the crop loss would be ascertained for every revenue village and not the district as a whole, he explained.

The Collector replied to the farmers’ plea for recommending to the Tamil Nadu Government to declare Tirunelveli district as ‘drought-hit’, saying that it could be possible only after the assessment of the failure of southwest monsoon this year.

Dr. Karthikeyan said the district had received only 1.70 mm and 21.60 mm rainfall during June and July respectively this year and hence, water was being released from Papanasam dam only for the ranches under South Kodaimelazhagiyaan, North Kodaimelazhagiyaan, Nadhiyunni and Kannadiyan Channels.

A total of 344 farmers had taken 87,201 cubic meter silt from 164 dry irrigation tanks to nourish their farms, he said.

