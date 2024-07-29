Give us work for 100 days under MNREGP, workers appeal to Collector

Seeking 100 days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (MNREGP), the labourers and members of All India Farm Labourers’ Union submitted petition to District Collector G. Lakshmipathy on Monday.

Led by K. Ravindran, district secretary of All India Farm Labourers’ Union, the petitioners said the labourers being hired under MNREGP were being given work for only 20 days on an average in all unions in the district even though the scheme was introduced to give work for at least 100 days a year.

To make things worse, only a small group of workers were being hired under the MNREGP leaving a large chunk in trouble.

“The scheme was launched with the prime objective of giving work to the rural poor in their areas at least for 100 days a year so that it will ensure minimum income to these families. Unfortunately, the number of days of work has dwindled to 20 days or even below. Hence, the Collector should take steps for hiring the workers for 100 days a year under MNREGP,” said Mr. Ravindran.

The petitioners also said sale of cooking oil and tur dhal through the ration shops should be ensured.

Farmers from the northern Thoothukudi district, led by president of Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam A. Varadharajan submitted a petition appealing to the Collector to ensure the stocking of rain-fed crop seeds in sufficient quantity in the agriculture department depots. They said the farmers of northern Thoothukudi district such as Ettaiyapuram, Pudur, Kovilpatti and Vilaaththikulam blocks would commence the farming operations on ‘Aadi perukku’ every year. Hence, all agricultural department depots in this region should be instructed to stock the high-yielding certified seeds of vegetables, chillies, grams etc. in sufficient quantity to meet the ‘Aadi perukku’ demand, the petitioners said.

Villagers of Mela Venkateswarapuram, in their petition, said the indiscriminate mining of limestone in their hamlet for the private cement factory near the village had almost wiped-out agricultural operations. The Collector should visit the village to assess the adverse impacts of limestone mining and build free houses for the villagers.

Moreover, a community hall should be built in the village by releasing money from the District Mining Resources Fund, the villagers said.

A group of members of Tamil Nadu Tasmac Workers’ Association, led by their State vice-president Napoleon, submitted a petition seeking holiday on August 5 for Tasmac employees to participate in the Our Lady of Snows annual feast.

A group of BJP workers submitted petition seeking action against the drivers and the conductors of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses being operated in Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli – Udangudi and Tirunelveli – Sattankulam, which avoid Srivaikundam bus stand and drop the passengers in some other place.

When teashop owner E. Bhaskar, 52, of Mela Alwarthoppu in the district attempted to immolate himself in front of the Collectorate, the policemen thwarted the attempt. He told the police that an individual had encroached upon the common path leading to a few houses in Mela Alwarthoppu including that of Mr. Bhaskar’s.

“Since we cannot reach our houses via this common path, we submitted several petitions to the District Collector and other officials. But no action has been taken. Hence, I decided to end my life on the Collectorate premises itself,” Mr. Bhaskar told the police during interrogation.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline 9375493754.