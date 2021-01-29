MaduraiTHOOTHUKUDI 29 January 2021 18:51 IST
‘Give us gratuity of ₹10 lakh’
Anganwadi workers staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Friday to highlight their demands, including gratuity of ₹10 lakh on superannuation.
The protestors, led by A. Mariammal, district president of anganwadi workers’ union, raised slogans demanding time-scale for them after recognising them as government employees.
Besides giving them pension and family pension, the anganwadi workers should be given a gratuity of ₹10 lakh and ₹5 lakh to the assistants.
After CITU secretary R. Russel formally inaugurated the protest, district secretary of AnganWadi Workers’ Union M. Chandra addressed the 500-odd protestors gathered in front of the Collectorate.
Similar agitation was organised near Tenkasi Collectorate also.
