Madurai

‘Give us gratuity of ₹10 lakh’

Anganwadi Workers stage a protest at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Friday.   | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Anganwadi workers staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Friday to highlight their demands, including gratuity of ₹10 lakh on superannuation.

The protestors, led by A. Mariammal, district president of anganwadi workers’ union, raised slogans demanding time-scale for them after recognising them as government employees.

Besides giving them pension and family pension, the anganwadi workers should be given a gratuity of ₹10 lakh and ₹5 lakh to the assistants.

After CITU secretary R. Russel formally inaugurated the protest, district secretary of AnganWadi Workers’ Union M. Chandra addressed the 500-odd protestors gathered in front of the Collectorate.

Similar agitation was organised near Tenkasi Collectorate also.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 6:52:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/give-us-gratuity-of-10-lakh/article33696633.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY