ADVERTISEMENT

‘Give up proposal to hike life tax of taxis, tourist vans’

November 27, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Appealing to the State government to give up its proposal to hike the life tax of taxis and tourist vans, drivers and owners submitted a petition here on Monday.

 In the petition submitted to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan during the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate, they said the government’s recent decision to upwardly revise the taxes would seriously affect cab drivers and owners of the vehicles. The proposal said the tax should be based on the amount mentioned in the purchase invoice of the vehicle, which would be much higher even as the vehicles become old.

 As the proposal would force several drivers and owners to leave the business and render them jobless, the government should shelve this proposal, the petitioners said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 When an elderly woman, who was identified as M. Valliammai, 70, of Vairaavikulam near Kallidaikurichi, sprinkled kerosene on her body and tried to immolate herself, the police and public thwarted the attempt. She told the police that a moneylender from Kallidaikurichi, from whom she had borrowed money was preventing her from cultivating paddy in her land as she could not repay the loan.

 “I filed a complaint with the Kallidaikurichi police, but no action has been taken. Hence, I tried to immolate myself,” she told the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US