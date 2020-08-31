Give up move to disinvest shares of LIC: MP

Madurai

The Centre must reconsider its decision to disinvest the shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), said Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan.

In a statement, he made an appeal to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying the public sector undertaking, which would be turning 65 on Tuesday, had made a significant contribution in nation-building. It had pumped in over ₹34 lakh crore in the last 64 years. “It serves as a success model not only for the life insurance sector but for all industries. Starting with a mere ₹5 crore in 1956, it increased the capital to ₹100 crore to meet the legal requirements and at no point of time it expected the government to infuse capital. Its present assets are valued at ₹32 lakh crore. LIC never used the government guarantee even once all these years,” he said.

It had spread its wings to the nook and corner of the country. With 42 crore policies, LIC had been enjoying an unparalleled position in the insurance sector. Insurance was all about selling “promises” to policy-holders. Despite having a wider platform of policies, LIC had settled 98% of the claims during 2018-19. In spite of the adverse intervention of COVID-19 pandemic, it settled 95% of the claims.

LIC had proved that domestic savings provided the best resource for industrial development. When the Centre approached LIC for infusing funds for railway projects, it was ready to do so and it also gave huge financial assistance for highways, drinking water, bridge, irrigation, power and port development projects.

“What else proof does LIC need to show for its magnificent performance. So, the Centre should give up its move to disinvest the shares of LIC, which does not have one single justification,” the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said.