Give undertaking that there will be no encroachments on water body, High Court tells Karur Collector

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Karur Collector to give an undertaking/assurance to the effect that there would be no fresh or re-encroachments on a water body in Muthalaipatti, Karur district. A father and son duo were hacked to death in 2019 for exposing the encroachment in the water body.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam took cognisance of the State’s submission that whatever encroachments were found on the water body were removed, except for a temple. The temple has challenged the order of the High Court before the Supreme Court, the State said.
With regard to the probe into the murder case of the father-son duo, Veeramalai and Nallathambi, the State informed the court that chargesheet has been filed in the case. The matter was pending for trial and there was a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Adequate police protection was granted to the members of the family, the State said.
The court took cognisance of the fact that originally, the water body had a water-spread area of 198.42 acres, during the British rule. But it had now reduced to 15.72.5 hectares as the government had granted house site pattas and established a State seed farm.
The court adjourned the hearing in the case to September 10 for filing status reports.
