Give thermal scanners to examine rural job workers: MP

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to distribute thermal scanners and pulse oximeters to every panchayat to examine health condition of workers involved in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

In a memorandum sent to the Chief Minister, Mr. Tagore said that COVID infection was fast spreading in rural areas. The rural job scheme was a major source of livelihood for the village people during the pandemic.

In order to ensure that the viral infection does not spread among the rural job guarantee scheme, the health condition of all workers should be examined before they are deployed for work with thermal scanner and pulse oximeter.

Stating that he had donated the devices to Sivagnanapuram panchayat in the district during his inspection on Monday, Mr. Tagore also appealed to voluntary organisations to come forward to donate the devices to the rural local bodies.