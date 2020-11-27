Madurai

‘Give relief to injured worker’

Members of Aadhi Tamizhar Peravai stage a demonstration in front of Madurai Corporation office on Friday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

A group of members of Aadhi Tamizhar Peravai staged a demonstration in front of Madurai Corporation office here on Friday, seeking compensation for a contract conservancy worker who was injured while working.

The protesters said the suffered injury on both his eyes after a disinfectant spray can accidentally exploded. Legal action must be taken against the Corporation officials concerned and the contractor under whose purview the incident occurred.

K.Chellapandi, district secretary of the forum for conservancy workers of Aathi Tamizhar Peravai, said the injured worker was the sole breadwinner of the family. So the authorities must take steps to sustain his livelihood till he returns to work.

The civic body must also ensure the safety of conservancy workers, including those who had been deployed on contract basis, said the protesters.

