Give quality food to COVID-19 patients: Collector

Collector K.V. Muralidharan inspects food meant for COVID-19 health workers and patients at Vadaveeranaickenpatti near Theni.

19 June 2021 17:54 IST

THENI

There should not be any compromise on the quality of food, Collector K.V. Muralidharan said after tasting the food prepared for the COVID-19 patients, attendants and doctors at the centralised kitchen at Vadaveeranaickenpatti here.

He went around the covid care centre functioning here, interacted with the duty doctors and the attendants. He cautioned the people not to lower their masks. The government had issued covid assistance fund of ₹ 2,000 each to the cardholders last month and was distributing another ₹ 2,000 now. In Theni district, 4.09 lakh cardholders would benefit from the assistance. There was no need for panic as all the eligible rice cardholders would get the money.

He urged people to avoid crowding at markets and other public places. The relaxation was done with the objective of giving some comfort to the public and it should not be misused, he said at Aranmanaipudur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society.

The officials responsible for sorting out the petitions received under the CM's grievance cell should accord top priority and hoped the district stood on the top in redressing them 100 %.