Give proper response to farmers, says Madurai Collector

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 29, 2022 23:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers arguing with each other over water release, at a grievance day meeting in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Thursday told officials at farmers grievance meeting held at the Collectorate that they should give a detailed and proper reply to petitions submitted by farmers.

It was not proper to give standard replies such as ‘appropriate steps would be taken to look into the grievances.’ The officials should give a proper response and moreover attend the grievance day meeting and clear petiioners’ doubts, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The meeting saw a wordy altercation between few farmers following a comment on the release of water to certain tanks. Most of the petitions submitted by the farmers were regarding encroachment and sewage being let into water bodies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app