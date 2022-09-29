Give proper response to farmers, says Madurai Collector

Farmers arguing with each other over water release, at a grievance day meeting in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Thursday told officials at farmers grievance meeting held at the Collectorate that they should give a detailed and proper reply to petitions submitted by farmers.

It was not proper to give standard replies such as ‘appropriate steps would be taken to look into the grievances.’ The officials should give a proper response and moreover attend the grievance day meeting and clear petiioners’ doubts, he said.

The meeting saw a wordy altercation between few farmers following a comment on the release of water to certain tanks. Most of the petitions submitted by the farmers were regarding encroachment and sewage being let into water bodies.