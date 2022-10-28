Give proper reply to farmers’ petitions, Collector tells officials again

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 28, 2022 23:59 IST

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Friday yet again told the officials at the farmers grievance meeting held at Madurai Collectorate that they should give a detailed and proper reply to the petitions submitted by the farmers.

He made it clear that it was not proper to give standard replies such as ‘appropriate steps would be taken to look into the grievances’. In the grievance meeting held last month, the Collector urged the officials to give proper response and clear the doubts of the petitioners.

During the meeting attended by the representatives of farmers’ associations across Madurai district, the farmers complained that in most of the places in the district, fertilizers were sold at an inflated price. The Collector urged the officials concerned to form squads to ascertain the same and take appropriate action.

The farmers demanded that crop loans should be disbursed without much delay. They urged the authorities to maintain waterbodies. A farmer from Tirumangalam said the kudimaramathu scheme should be implemented properly.

A farmer complained that sewage was getting mixed with the irrigation waterbodies and entered agricultural lands in Alanganallur. He demanded the authorities to take appropriate action to prevent this. Farmers also raised the issue of lack of proper roads in their areas.

In order to create awareness of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) crop insurance scheme, two vehicles carrying information of the scheme were flagged off at the Madurai Collectorate before the farmers’ grievance meeting commenced.

