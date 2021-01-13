‘Give people ₹ 5,000, not just ₹ 2,500’

13 January 2021 19:39 IST

DINDIGUL

The Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have, on several occasions, urged the State government to give ₹ 5,000 per month to the economically weaker sections during the Covid-19 pandemic, said CPI (M) State secretary K Balakrishnan here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the AIADMK remained silent since April last on this issue. Since the elections were approaching, the government had announced ₹ 2,500 to cardholders under the guise of Pongal gift.

“This is nothing but a clear case of cheating people. Even now, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has not come forward to give ₹ 5,000 but giving only 50% of what the Opposition parties suggested,” he said, urging the government to give another ₹ 2,500.

The people are clever and cannot be taken for granted by the AIADMK, he said and added that just by giving ₹ 2,500, the AIADMK cannot set right its wrongs. The corrupt government will last just for another 100 days. The beginning of the end for the AIADMK has started, he noted.

The continuous rain across Tamil Nadu’s various districts including Cuddalore, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and in the delta region had resulted in three lakh hectares under water, he said.

Though the Central team had visited, there had not been any tangible relief received yet. The State government too had not raised it with the Centre. Only the government claimed Pongal as celebrations, but the farmers were reeling under severe loss. The State government should give ₹ 30,000 per acre as compensation immediately, he demanded.