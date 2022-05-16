Give our community Rajya Sabha ticket: fishermen tell political parties

The fishermen community here has appealed to all the major political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, the Congress among others, to consider giving a ticket to their community in the Rajya Sabha, for which vacancies have been announced recently.

In a meeting held here on Monday, representatives from various fishermen associations participated and association president S Samson presided.

The meeting passed three resolutions.

The members said that there were about 60 lakh fishermen across different States in the country. While a majority of them depended on fishing, others were into allied industries engaged in the fishing sector and other areas.

Considering the number of elections held in Tamil Nadu, about 600 elected representatives had gone to the Lok Sabha and another 260 were elected to the Rajya Sabha. However, the fishermen community had been neglected as only one or two people from the community had stepped into the Parliament. This was too low, when compared with other communities, the representatives said.

The major political parties should consider giving at least one ticket to their community member, said V. R. Jesu Raja, president of the All Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, Thangachimadam, and added that their issues had not been voiced in the Parliament as it should have been.

To draw the attention of the governments and the political parties, the fishermen have proposed to observe a token fast on May 20 (Friday) at Thangachimadam in this regard, the resolution stated.