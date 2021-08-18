‘Give legal recognition to Child Protection Committees’

MADURAI

18 August 2021

Plans afoot to strengthen them at six levels, says TNCPCR member

Member of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights V. Ramaraj has appealed to the State government to legalise the formation of rural-level child protection committees for their effective functioning.

Presiding over a training programme for Village Administrative Officers on the formation of rural-level panels here on Wednesday, Mr. Ramaraj said, “Though the committees are existent at different levels, they are not very functional. We are now planning to form and strengthen child protection committees at village, block, district, town panchayat, municipal and zonal levels.”

The training programme was a follow-up to a consultative meeting conducted with officials last month after the child trafficking incident involving Idhayam Trust of Madurai came to light. The two-day training programme to be held in Melur, Usilampatti and Tirumangalam, apart from Madurai, aims at educating the rural officials about children’s rights and protection.

This was the first phase of the training. The second phase would focus on urban local body officials and the third phase would be for schoolteachers and students. Overall, the programme was planned to train 10,000 individuals in the district.

The rural officials were requested to form the committees in the next 10 days. At the village and block levels, a 14-member committee, having representation of students and other officials, would be formed. Though similar training had been initiated in Dindigul and Krishnagiri districts, Madurai would be the model district if the initiative succeeded here, Mr. Ramaraj added.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, who inaugurated the programme, said the rural officials were the people who knew what was happening in the field and they played a significant role in bringing down crimes against children, which were on the rise. He said such committees were being formed as a preventive measure and asked the officials to be more vigilant.