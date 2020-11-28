Madurai

‘Give jobs to differently abled sportswomen’

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the State in a public interest litigation petition that sought government jobs for Madurai-based differently abled sportswomen, Deepa and Sangeetha who have won 84 medals.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi ordered notice to the State in the PIL petition filed by J. Rajakumari Jeevagan, the founder and Chairperson of the GMS foundation, a forum that works for the welfare of differently abled persons.

The petitioner said that the sportswomen from Madurai were without any source of income. Taking into account the fact that they had brought laurels to the country and the State, the government should provide them with a permanent job, she said.

