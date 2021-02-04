‘Give free laptops to 2017-18 batch students’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the State to provide free laptops to students of the 2017-2018 batch.

Under a government scheme, free laptops are given to students studying in government and aided schools and colleges. A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered the notice in the petition filed by Kaudeen of Pudukkottai. In his petition, he said that as per a government order issued in 2011, the laptops were procured and supplied to students.

But the laptops were not given to Plus Two students of 2017-2018 batch. “It is unfortunate, since the students need the laptops to attend online classes in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it must be ensured that the laptops are given to the left-out students, he said.