Give free electricity to village temples, priests appeal to Tamil Nadu Government

March 20, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Temples in rural areas must be given free power as they do not have any source of permanent revenue, said a petition submitted by priests here on Monday.

Led by Ganesan, a priest from Kottaaram near Melapaattam, the petitioners said the village temples, which did not have any regular source of income, were being maintained with contribution from villagers and donors, who voluntarily came forward to carry out maintenance works or create new facilities in the places of worship. Since the electricity bills of the shrines were hefty and the temple managements could not pay them, all rural temples should be given free power.

Moreover, the Tamil Nadu Government’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department should conduct kumbabhishekam of the temples under its administration in the ‘traditional way’ and the system should not be changed. The monthly assistance of ₹2,000 being given to priests should be hiked to ₹10,000 a month, the petitioners said.

A group of people from Mela Kunnaththur near here submitted a petition against the ongoing installation of a mobile phone signal transmission tower in their area. They said the radiation from the tower would have an adverse impact on the residents of Mela Kunnaththur and, hence, the district administration should instruct the mobile phone service provider to shift the tower to some other isolated area.

Members of the Brass Vessels Manufacturers’ Welfare Association, led by its president Rajan, submitted a petition seeking a hike in the wages being given to them now. They said over 150 people worked in in manufacturing units in Old Pettai, Tirunelveli Town and Thatchanallur and the brass vessels were supplied to shops in Tirunelveli Town and Palayamkottai.

Even though inflation was skyrocketing for the past several years, the workers of the units were paid trivial wages, which were fixed by the owners long ago. Hence, the Collector should instruct the Department of Labour Welfare to hold talks with the owners of the manufacturing units and the workers to fix a new wage structure based on the present situation, they said.

A group of people, led by president of Pooli Thevar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam Vel Murugan, submitted a petition against the functioning of a stone quarry in Parappaadi area near Nanguneri. Since the explosives being used in the stone quarry in “uncontrolled fashion” were triggering serious cracks in nearby buildings, including the tower of a church in Thinaiyoorani, the permit given for the quarry should be cancelled to ensure its permanent closure.

Members of the van and cab drivers’ welfare association and the traders’ association of Nanguneri submitted petitions seeking exemption of toll at Nanguneri toll plaza for their vehicles. “The officials manning the Kayathar toll plaza gave exemption to vehicles from places situated within 10 km radius from the toll plaza. Since the petitioners are living within the radius of 10 Km from the toll plaza, we should be given exemption,” they claimed.