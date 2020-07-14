Give financial aid to licensed barbers: PIL plea

MADURAI

A barber from Palani in Dindigul district has filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the State government to provide financial assistance to licensed barbers of Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

In his petition, N. Periyasamy said the Palani temple that attracted a large number of devotees had been remaining closed for more than 100 days, as a result of which several groups such as the licensed barbers had been put to much hardship.

Initially, the government paid a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 to the barbers. But the monetary aid had stopped. He said while the employees of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department drew full salaries, the interests of licensed barbers, archakars and odhuvars were not looked into.

He sought a direction to the State to provide ₹600 daily as financial assistance to the licensed barbers. A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam ordered notice to the State and adjourned the hearing till July 29.