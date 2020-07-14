Give financial aid to licensed barbers: PIL plea

MADURAI
A barber from Palani in Dindigul district has filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the State government to provide financial assistance to licensed barbers of Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
In his petition, N. Periyasamy said the Palani temple that attracted a large number of devotees had been remaining closed for more than 100 days, as a result of which several groups such as the licensed barbers had been put to much hardship.
Initially, the government paid a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 to the barbers. But the monetary aid had stopped. He said while the employees of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department drew full salaries, the interests of licensed barbers, archakars and odhuvars were not looked into.
He sought a direction to the State to provide ₹600 daily as financial assistance to the licensed barbers. A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam ordered notice to the State and adjourned the hearing till July 29.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath