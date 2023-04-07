HamberMenu
Give empty plastic bottle and get ₹1 in Tirunelveli

April 07, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Public handing over discarded plastic bottles to Tirunelveli Corporation officials and get  ₹1 per bottle as incentive. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tirunelveli Corporation has decided to collect discarded empty plastic bottles from the public in all four zones and incentivise those depositing them at the rate of ₹1 per bottle.

As drinking water and soft drink bottles are being improperly discarded by the public cause a range of problems to the urban civic body including chocking of drainage channels, the Corporation has introduced the scheme of buying the empty discarded plastic bottles from the public for ₹1 per bottle.

Subsequently, Tirunelveli Corporation’s Thatchanallur Zone started collecting discarded plastic bottles from the public to deal with the pollution being caused by this use-and-throw plastic product.

As the pilot project became an instant hit, the Corporation has now proposed to expand it to remaining three zones — Palayamkottai, Melapalayam and Tirunelveli — to make the drive more effective. In the recently passed Budget, the Corporation has allocated ₹15 lakh to be given as incentive to the public, who collect and give the discarded plastic bottles to its officials.

“When we received over 15,000 bottles within a month in Thatchanallur Zone during the trial run, we decided to expand. Apart from using the bottles to lay roads, the sand-filled bottles will also be used to build huts in public places like Corporation parks,” said Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy.

