‘Give crop loss relief also to farmers using leased lands’

THOOTHUKUDI

Even as the crop damage survey is going on in the district to ascertain the quantum of damage caused to the crops by recent rains and the number of affected farmers, agriculturists who have taken on lease the lands for cultivation have appealed to the Collector to give compensation to these affected agriculturists also.

Led by State president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam O. A. Narayanasamy, the aggrieved farmers submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj.

The farmers said they, who were happy about the announcement that every farmer who had suffered crop loss due to recent downpour would get rightly compensated, were sour now as the Village Administrative Officers were refusing to receive application for compensation from the farmers who had raised crops on leased lands.

“After the owners of the lands left their properties arid for several years, the farmers have taken on lease these lands to make it productive by cultivating crops. More than 60% of the growers of the district do not have own lands and they have cultivated crops only on leased lands. Unfortunately, the recent downpour has wiped out all standing crops raised on these leased ranches to inflict heavy loss to the farmers, who were actually hopeful of getting bumper yield this year following decent rainfall till December last. Since the actual owners of these lands have not suffered any loss and the lessees alone are at the receiving end, the crop loss should be compensated for these agriculturists also. Hence, the VAOs should be instructed to accept the applications for compensation from the farmers who have taken on lands on lease for cultivation of crops,” said Mr. Narayanasamy.

Students’ plea

A group of old students of K.A. Higher Secondary School at Paeyanvilai under Tiruchendur taluk submitted a petition seeking free laptops. The students said they, who completed Plus Two in 2017 – 2018 in the school were not given the free laptop while the freebie was given to the students of 2018 – 2019 and 2019 – 2020.

“We’re in the college now doing our third year. Since the online classes are being conducted now, the free laptops will be of great use for us,” they said.

Pollution

A group of villagers from M. Meenakshipuram near Ottapidaaram submitted a petition against the pollution being allegedly caused by a neighbourhood bitumen – blue metal mixing unit. “While the black fume emanating from this unit pollutes the environment and causes breathing problems, the heavy vehicles coming to the unit with bitumen, blue metal and the carrying the mixture are damaging the road passing through our hamlet. Hence, the licence given for this unit should be cancelled,” they said.

Free house site

One Padmavathi from Paeyanvilai near Arumuganeri submitted a petition seeking free house site as she is struggling to take care of two physically challenged children in a rented house. “Since my husband, a labourer, is sick and cannot go for work, we’re about to be chased away by the landlord as we’re unable to pay the rent properly. Hence, I pray to the Collector to give us a free house site,” Ms. Padmavathi said.

A group of fifty villagers from Idaichivilai near Sattankulam submitted a petition to the Collector seeking free house sites, as they do not own lands or houses.