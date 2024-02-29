Give copy of CCTV footage to Ambasamudram custodial torture victim, says HC

February 29, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tirunelveli CB-CID to give a copy of the CCTV footage available at the police station to T. Arunkumar, one of the victims of Ambasamudram custodial torture incident.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2023 by Arunkumar, who sought a copy of the CCTV footage available at the police station. The petitioner and a few others were subjected to custodial torture by the team of police personnel led by the then Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh.

The State told the court that the CCTV footage obtained was submitted to Tirunelveli Judicial Magistrate I. Since the footage was available with the court as a document the same cannot be given to the petitioner, it was submitted.

Justice G. Ilangovan observed that a copy of the CCTV footage should be given to the petitioner as he made a representation at the earliest opportunity. The court also granted him the liberty to get the copy from the Tirunelveli Judicial Magistrate I.

Allowing the petition, the court directed Tirunelveli CB-CID to give the available copy of the CCTV footage to the petitioner as requested by him and submit a compliance report to the High Court Registry.

