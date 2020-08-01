‘Give compensation to healthcare workers’

The Indian Medical Association, Madurai, has demanded a compensation of ₹50 lakh for healthcare workers who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Its president V. N. Alagavenkatesan said that ever since clinics, nursing homes and all hospitals were asked to treat COVID-19 patients, many healthcare workers tested positive and some had lost their lives. Along with the compensation, the State government must give job to a member of the deceased person’s family, and ₹2 lakh as treatment cost for those who were infected.

The standard operating procedures for RT- PCR testing must be simplified for private facilities so arrest the surge in COVID-19 cases.