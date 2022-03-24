‘Give compensation to family of deceased worker’

TNEB employees, affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Union, staged a road roko here on Thursday protesting against the inordinate delay in disbursal of compensation to the family of a contract worker who died while working on Monday last.

The protesters, led by CITU district secretary R. Deivaraj, blocked the road in front of Government Rajaji Hospital. Mr. Deivaraj said that the worker, Gandhi, was electrocuted on Monday while on duty and his body was kept in the mortuarty. "TNEB should give ₹5 lakh compensation to the family members. But, now the officials claimed that they would give the compensation after 15 days, which forced us to protest," he said.

He complained that the worst part was that the name of the employee was not found even in the payroll of the contractor. "Such is the pathetic situation and the government sector was allowing workers to work in an unsecured condition," he said. The workers were taking money from the public for carrying out works ordered by the officials, he charged.

However, after an Assistant Divisional Engineer gave a written assurance that the compensation would be given at the earliest, the body was taken from the GRH.