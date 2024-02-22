GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Give compensation assured to families of deceased workers: Durai Vaiko

February 22, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader, Durai Vaiko, has appealed to the Union government to immediately disburse the ₹2 lakh compensation announced for the families of 10 workers who were killed in a fire accident at a cracker unit near Sattur on Saturday.

After visiting the bereaved families on Wednesday, Mr. Durai also said that Tamil Nadu government should provide jobs to their family members to help them economically. The Centre and State government must ensure that technical advancements were employed in the production of fireworks so as to prevent accidents.

