Give 100% subsidy for deep-sea fishing: PT

Stating that retrieval of Katchatheevu islet alone would help to resolve the fishermen issue, Puthiya Tamizhagam leader K. Krishnasamy said that the Centre should secure the traditional rights of the fishermen in the Palk Bay till it retrieved the islet.

Addressing a demonstration here on Saturday, organised by the party in support of 70 lakh fisher folk living in hamlets along the 1000-km-long coastal stretch in the State, he said Rameswaram fishermen had lost their traditional fishing rights in the Palk Bay only after India ceded the islet to Sri Lanka.

On the Centre mooting deep-sea fishing for addressing the issue, he said for fishermen it would be possible only if fishermen were provided with vessels with all facilities and a channel between north and south sea here.

As each vessel would cost ₹ One crore and the Centre should provide the vessels with 100 % subsidy.