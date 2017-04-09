Give 100% subsidy for deep-sea fishing: PT

Stating that retrieval of Katchatheevu islet alone would help to resolve the fishermen issue, Puthiya Tamizhagam leader K. Krishnasamy said that the Centre should secure the traditional rights of the fishermen in the Palk Bay till it retrieved the islet.
Addressing a demonstration here on Saturday, organised by the party in support of 70 lakh fisher folk living in hamlets along the 1000-km-long coastal stretch in the State, he said Rameswaram fishermen had lost their traditional fishing rights in the Palk Bay only after India ceded the islet to Sri Lanka.
On the Centre mooting deep-sea fishing for addressing the issue, he said for fishermen it would be possible only if fishermen were provided with vessels with all facilities and a channel between north and south sea here.
As each vessel would cost ₹ One crore and the Centre should provide the vessels with 100 % subsidy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor