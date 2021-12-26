Gita competitions held

As many as 216 students were qualified for the final rounds of Gita chanting competition held at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here on Sunday.

Over 4,000 students from 24 schools participated in the first round of the competition, being organised by Chinmaya Mission for the past 22 years. Inaugurating the finals, Canara Bank Deputy General Manager K.S. Pradeep lauded the Chinmaya Mission for conducting the event so that children could know about Gita. Nalini Ravindranath lit the lamp. Chinmaya Mission president T. Thilagar presided.

In the evening, State Bank of India DGM H. Anand distributed prizes to winners in five categories. The prizes included gold coins worth ₹80,000 and silver coins worth ₹10,000. Citations were given to all participants. In a brief address, Swami Sivayogananda touched upon the nuances of Gita and the objective behind conducting the competitions.

Chinmaya Mission joint secretary Jayapradeep thanked the sponsors for their support.