Gita chanting competition held

A participant reciting verses at the Gita chanting competition in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

A total of 500 school students took part in the final round of Chinmaya Mission’s 24th edition of Gita chanting competition at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here on Sunday.

Around 12,000 students from primary to higher secondary classes in 38 schools in Madurai participated, stated a press release.

Participants were divided into five categories. Out of which, participants in Group A (students of KG classes) were presented certificates and mementos.

The semi-final and final rounds for Group B were held at Chinmaya Mission on Saturday and participants of Group C, D and E were held at Sethupathi HSS.

L. Sarvesh from Mahatma School CBSE, G. Varnukha Sree from Chinmaya Vidhyalaya PACR Nursery and Primary School, S.S.S. Pranav from TVS Lakshmi School, Jayasurya Karthikeyan from Chinmaya Vidhyalaya SLR Matriculation Higher Secondary School.

The winners of the first three places in all the groups were presented 1 gram gold coins worth ₹55,000 and silver coins worth ₹20,000 while all the participants received notebooks, stationery kits and certificates.

Deputy General Manager of Canara Bank Circle Office, K. S. Pradeep inaugurated the competition while Managing Director of Aparajitha Corporate Services, Nagaraj Krishnan distributed prizes.

Swami Sivayogananda spotlighted the vision behind conducting the competition and the greatness of the third chapter (karma yoga) from Bhagavad Gita.

Vice president of Chinmaya Mission, Madurai, R. Gopalsamy, Regional Manager of Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank R. Gowthaman and others were present.