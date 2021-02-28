Gita chanting competition finale held

The finale and prize distribution function of Gita chanting competition, organised by Chinmaya Mission and Chinmaya Yuva Kendra, was held here on Sunday.
According to a press release from Chinmaya Mission, 3,300 children from 22 schools participated in the preliminary level, out of which 204 were short-listed for the finals. The competition was held for students from Classes LKG to 12, split into five categories.
Gold coins, silver coins and citations were given to winners of the first three places, and school bags worth ₹1,000 to all the super-finalists.
M.S. Meenakshisundaram, president of Madurai Chinmaya Mission, presided over the prize distribution event. Ramakrishnan delivered the chief guest address and distributed the prizes. Swami Sivayogananda explained the objective behind the conducting the competition.
