GIS-based map to locate polling booths

TIRUNELVELI

District Collector and District Election Officer V. Vishnu released the GIS-based polling booths map here on Sunday which will come in handy for the polling personnel and the voters to locate and reach their polling stations with ease.

Releasing the facility, Mr. Vishnu said the polling personnel could download it by scanning the QR code or visiting https://tirunelvelielections.in to reach the polling station.

Moreover, a handbook for the voters has also been annexed to this facility, Mr. Vishnu said.

“We are taking all these efforts to ensure cent per cent polling and hence the voters should help us achieve this goal,” the Collector said.

District Revenue Officer A. Perumal, National Informatics Centre officials S. Devarajan and P. Arumuga Nainar and others were present.