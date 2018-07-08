Girls showcase technological prowess

Fifty-five girls aged between 10 and 16 from Chennai, Bengaluru and Madurai displayed their technological prowess while highlighting social responsibility at the fifth edition of Technovation 2018 here on Saturday.

The finals of Technovation, a competition where girls showcase their software skills by developing and marketing their own mobile applications. Sixteen teams presented their models. J. Dinesh Pandian and Senthil Kumar, founders of MetooMentor, which conducted the competition, said, “Some of the winners have created applications to make the city cleaner, provide direction to the blind and deaf and even save electricity. These are pertinent problems.”

The winner of the competition would get an all expenses paid trip to the United States of America for a week. The team would participate in the international ‘Technovation Challenge.’

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan said competitions such as these honed talents and gave space for women to succeed.

He gave away the top prize to P. Pandi Meena, P. Nethra and M. Sivashri from Madurai.

They will represent India in the United States.