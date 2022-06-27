Girls perform better in Class 11 examinations

Students checking their plus one board exam results in a mobile phone at Girls Government Higher Secondary School in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

With a pass percentage of 93.36 and 95.82, girls from Dindigul and Theni districts performed better than boys who took up the State Board’s public examinations for Class 11, which were announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations on Monday.

In Dindigul district, 19,495 students including 8,599 boys and 10,896 girls passed the examinations with a pass percentage of 86.38 out of 22,570 who had registered their names for the examinations held in May. A total of 6,992 students studying in 76 government schools across the Dindigul revenue district passed the examinations recording a pass percentage of 75.73.

As many as 51 differently abled candidates passed the examinations including four visually challenged, five hearing and speech impaired, 19 physically challenged and 23 in others category out of 69 candidates who had registered for the examinations.

In Theni district, out of 14,645 candidates who had registered for the examinations, 13,246 students – 6,415 boys and 6,831 girls – passed examinations securing a pass percentage of 90.45.

As many as 4,681 students studying in 59 government schools across the district passed the examinations recording a pass percentage of 83.93. As many as 51 differently abled candidates passed the examinations including 10 visually challenged, seven hearing and speech impaired, 12 physically challenged and 22 in others category out of 60 candidates who had registered their names for the examinations.

A centum pass percentage was recorded by the 14 visually impaired students who took up the examinations in both the districts. Students can either call the toll free helpline numbers – 14417 and 1098 – when in distress or in need to clear queries.