Girls outperform boys in SSLC examination

The Virudhunagar district has secured 95.14 % in the SSLC examination and bagged sixth rank in Tamil Nadu on the pass percentage.

According to an official press release, 10,988 boys and 12,146 girls totalling 23,134 students had passed and 140 schools in the district had secured centum.

The district toppers were N Kesava Priya (498/500), V Anand (497), S Sahana Parvathi, Jayasurya Karthikeyan, N Diwakaran, A Nandini, E Selvarani, R Akshaya, C V Raveendra Kumar and M Sharu Preethi secured 496/500.

The press release also stated that six students had secured centum in English, 687 in Maths and 101 in Science.

Sivaganga

Sivaganga district stood second on the overall pass percentage in Tamil Nadu with 17,179 students including 8,271 boys and 8,908 girls having passed successfully. The pass percentage of the boys stood at 95.54 and that of the girls was at 98.43 taking the total to 97.02.

Theni

Theni district secured 92.63 % with 6,400 boys and 6,777 girls with a total of 13,177 students clearing the exam. The boys secured 89.98 % and girls bagged 95.29 %.

Dindigul

With a total of 22,770 students having passed including 11,952 girls and 10,818 boys, Dindigul district had a total pass percentage at 92.32 with boys securing 89.42 and girls taking 95.11 respectively. As many as 108 schools had secured centum results, which included 40 government schools.

The officials said that Adi-Dravida schools secured 95.83 % pass, fully aided schools had bagged 95.27 %, government schools: 89.08 %, Kallar Reclamation Schools: 87 %, Municipality: 80.21 %, Partly aided: 92.22 % Tribal welfare: 100 % and SF Matric school students secured 97.44 %.

Ramanathapuram

Securing third rank in the State on the pass percentage, Ramanathapuram district secured 96.36 % with 7,372 boys and 7,749 girls taking the total number of students at 15,121.

Out of 138 government schools, 64 among them had secured centum results, out of 49 government aided schools, 17 had bagged 100 % results and from 75 matric schools, 52 among them bagged centum.