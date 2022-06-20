Girls outperform boys in Class X exam in Dindigul, Theni districts

Girls have performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 88.94 and 94.36% in Dindigul and Theni districts respectively in the Class X State public examination held in May. The results were released on Monday.

According to official data, out of 25,558 students who appeared for the examination in Dindigul district, 20,767 candidates passed, achieving a pass percentage of 81.25. The pass percentage of boys stood at 73.81.

Out of 119 differently abled students, including visual and hearing impaired, physically challenged and other categories who appeared for the exam, 96 passed the examination. A total of 152 government schools across the district registered a pass percentage of 71.10.

Five government schools, six government-aided schools and 56 self-financing schools secured 100% pass, according to the officials.

In Dindigul education district, 82.70% students passed the exam, while Baltagundu witnessed 82.78%. Palani recorded 85.66% and Vedasandur 73.28%. Out of the 353 schools registered for the exam, 170 government schools in the district registered a pass percentage of 71.10.

In Theni district, out of the 15,103 students who appeared for the exam, 13,442 candidates passed to register a pass percentage of 89 in Class X exam. The pass percentage of boys stood at 84.07.

The pass percentage recorded by the students of 90 government schools in Theni revenue district stood at 86.06.

As many as 68 out of 78 differently abled students passed the exam including visual and hearing impaired, physically challenged and other categories. All nine visually impaired students who took up the exam passed with flying colours.

Helpline

For queries or concerns regarding higher education, choosing courses etc, students can call the toll free helpline numbers–14417 and 1098.