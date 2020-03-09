Madurai

Girls need to fight for very survival, says police official

Good counsel: Additional Superintendent of Police S. Vanitha speaking at Women's day celebration at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Y. Othakadai in Madurai on Saturday.

Good counsel: Additional Superintendent of Police S. Vanitha speaking at Women's day celebration at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Y. Othakadai in Madurai on Saturday.  

ADSP speaks on inequalities between men and women

Students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Othakadai had the opportunity to hear some wise words from Additional Superintendent of Police S. Vanitha who presided over their Women’s Day function on Saturday.

The ADSP, who spoke on inequalities between men and women beginning right from the time of birth, said that till date there were only 933 women for every 1,000 men in Tamil Nadu. Recounting the recent case of female infanticide involving a 31-day-old baby girl near Usilampatti, Ms. Vanitha said girls need to fight for their very survival.

Appreciating the confidence of students at the school, she said that they were forced to do public speaking as part of their training. “Students here perform well on stage. This kind of confidence will help them in future,” she said.

Headmistress S. Sashithra said that it was learnt that women would be inducted as soldiers in the army starting 2021. “This is very inspiring news. Women have for years thought of their inability to summon the strength to face challenges. By showing strength, one can finally choose to express their individuality. We only need confidence,” she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 7:35:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/girls-need-to-fight-for-very-survival-adsp/article31020521.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY