Girl’s murder: Minister promises exemplary punishment to culprits

SIVAKASI

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji on Wednesday said that Virudhunagar police would ensure exemplary punishment to those who murdered a girl near Sivakasi on Monday.

The Minister, along with Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, and Superintendent of Police P. Perumal, visited the girl’s family and consoled her parents.

When the girl’s mother said such a crime should not happen to any other child, the Minister said Tamil Nadu police would ensure exemplary punishment to the culprits. Suggesting that the girl could have been sexually assaulted, the Minister said the punishment would be a deterrent to perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

When asked about whether the culprits could be punished through “encounter” as witnessed in Hyderabad, Mr. Bhalaji said no one staged an encounter wantonly. “The responsibility of the Tamil Nadu police is to identify the culprits and bring them to book,” he said.

Mr. Bhalaji also said the district administration would create awareness among young girls that they should not talk to strangers and go alone to secluded places.

The eight-year-old girl, who was studying class 3, went missing on Monday evening when she went to attend the call of nature. She was found dead with bruises on her body amidst shrubs on Tuesday morning.

“Though the bruises and other marks suggest that the girl could have been sexually assaulted, we can confirm that only with the post-mortem report,” the SP said. Though five special teams have been formed, the district police are yet to achieve any breakthrough in the case.

The Minister also handed over ₹3 lakh from his personal funds to the girl’s parents. The Minister and the officials inspected the spot where the girl was found dead with her mouth gagged.

Women of the village, who gheroaed the Minister and the officials, demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. They also sought additional toilet facilities and street lights in the village. The Minister promised them that all the demands would be fulfilled at the earliest.