Girl’s murder: kin receives body

Family of the girl, who was murdered near Sattankulam last Wednesday and was refusing to accept the body, received it on Friday.

Demanding compensation of ₹1crore and government job for the mother of the girl, who was murdered allegedly by two teens, the relatives and members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) refused to accept the body after the post-mortem was done here on Thursday at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

On Friday, Mr. Sandeep held talks with the family in the presence of S. Jayakumar, Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, at the Collectorate. The Collector agreed to give 3 cents of land to the family and order for monthly pension of ₹5,000 to the girl’s mother besides compensation of ₹8.25 lakh, usually given to kin of Scheduled Castes who are murdered by members of other castes. Moreover, Mr. Sandeep also assured them that a green house would be built.

The SP said the girl, would regularly visit the accused’s house to watch television. On that day, she had pestered the teen to switch it on even as he was quarrelling with his mentally ill father. “In anger, the teen strangulated the girl and she swooned. Fearing that she had died, he put her in drum and closed it. The girl suffocated to death. With the help of his friend, he took the drum with the body and dumped it in a dry irrigation channel,” Mr. Jayakumar said adding that investigations had shown that the girl was not sexually assaulted.