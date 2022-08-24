Girl’s death: Madras High Court directs Theni Government Medical College Hospital Dean to submit reports 

ADVERTISEMENT

After a woman filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court alleging that her daughter died due to medical negligence, the court directed the Dean of Theni Government Medical College Hospital to submit the medical reports pertaining to the case.

Justice V. Sivagnanam, who was hearing the petition filed by P. Poonkodi of Andipatti in Theni district, adjourned the hearing till August 26. Her second daughter Kanimozhi became pregnant with her third child and underwent regular medical check-ups.

She was admitted to Theni Government Medical College Hospital, where she delivered baby boy on June 8, 2022, through Caesarean Section (C-Section) and on the same day she underwent family planning operation.

The petitioner said her daughter was shifted from the ICU to the general ward on June 11. Subsequently, she was shifted to another general ward on June 14. Then on June 15, she was given an injection. The mother and the newborn baby were healthy.

Under these circumstances, on June 16, a trainee doctor gave her an injection without conducting any test, she alleged. After the injection was given to her daughter, she complained of severe pain in the abdomen, the petitioner said.

Subsequently, her daughter’s health deteriorated. The doctors told her that her daughter had been given a sleeping dose. However, to her shock, her daughter died on June 21. She said she was threatened by the doctors who told her to receive the body.

She said the family members were forced to bury the body. The police had not registered a case and no post-mortem was conducted, she said. She sought a direction to the authorities to exhume the body of her daughter and conduct a post-mortem and take appropriate action.