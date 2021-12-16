Girl, found partially burnt near Kodaikanal, dies

DINDIGUL

16 December 2021 19:47 IST

Her parents and relatives demand arrest of suspects

The parents and relatives of the girl, who was found partially burnt behind her school at Pachalur near Kodaikanal in Dindigul district on Wednesday, refused to receive the body kept at Government Medical College Hospital here on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the girl was declared brought dead by the doctors at Oddanchatram Government Hospital.

The girl’s parents and relatives demanded the arrest of the suspects responsible for the death of the girl, who was studying class V at the Panchayat Union Middle School, where her elder sister is also studying.

Advertising

Advertising

Even as the family members squatted on the road near the hospital, Palani MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar arrived at the spot. When he attempted to pacify the people and said the police would arrest the accused, there was some opposition from the crowd. After senior officers pacified them, the the girl’s parents and relatives finally received the body and proceeded to the electric crematorium to perform the last rites.

Meanwhile, DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) Vijayakumari visited the scene of crime on Thursday.

She said the police investigations were on with two ADSPs – Lavanya and Chandran – leading the teams. Three teachers and some of the classmates of the victim were being interrogated.

Apart from pressing in two sniffer dogs, the police deployed forensic experts, who lifted samples from the scene of crime.

The victim was found lying with her body half burnt and she was partly conscious.

Thandikudi police have registered a case of suspicious death. The police said in the initial probe that there were only burns and the body bore no marks to suggest attempts of sexual assault.