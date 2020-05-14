Girl sets herself ablaze

A 16-year-old girl attempted to commit suicide by immolating herself after some youths were sexually harassing her.

According to her relatives, a group of youths including Saravanan, Velsamy, Guhan and a few others were teasing the girl from a village under the Kulaththur police station limits for the past several months and sexually harassing her. When the girl was alone in her house a few days ago, this unruly gang barged into her house under the influence of alcohol and threatened her to have sex with them.

As she screamed in fear, they left the spot after threatening her that they would rape her and set her and her family members ablaze.

The girl, who did not tell her parents about the threat, allegedly immolated herself on Wednesday and was admitted to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital with burns. Her condition is said to be “critical.”

Family members of the victim said though they had filed a complaint with the police after the suicide bid, no action was taken to arrest the culprits. “They, with the connivance of the Kulaththur police, have escaped in a lorry,” a close relative of the girl said.

As pressure started mounting on the police with the girl’s narration of this gruesome incident going viral in the social media, a case was registered and a hunt is on to nab the culprits.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.