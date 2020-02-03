Madurai

Girl who went missing while grazing goat, found dead in a well near Srivilliputtur

The 10-year-old had gone out with her older sister, but had not returned home

A 10-year-old girl, who went missing from a farm while grazing a goat on the outskirts of Vendurayapuram on Saturday evening, was found dead in the farm well in the small hours of Monday. The body has been taken to the government hospital in Sivakasi.

Immediately upon getting a complaint about the girl missing, the Malli police had registered a case and a massive search was launched by the Virudhunagar district police. Over 100 police personnel, led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, S. Marisamy, searched everywhere in the farmlands, bushes and various wells.

According to police, the girl had gone out to graze the along with her older sister. The older sister, studying in class IX, told her family members that the younger child had returned home at around 4.30 p.m. Only after the older daughter arrived home at around 6 p.m. did the family realise that the younger daughter was missing.

However, during interrogation, the older girl had said that both the sisters had a quarrel over the grazing of the goat and the younger girl, who was crying, had gone near the well. Police, who had been searching for her on a 4 km radius around Vendurayapuram till late in the night, then went back to the well where they found the body floating.

Malli police are investigating how the child fell into the well.

