Girl who went missing was sexually assaulted

She is in intensive care unit; Police on lookout for her boyfriend

In a shocking incident, a minor girl who went missing on February 14 and was susbsequently dropped back at home near Melur by the mother of the girl's boyfriend on March 3, has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in an unconscious state.

The Melur police had registered a case of girl missing on February 21.

However, after the girl's mother complained about the victim's condition, the Madurai district police have altered the case under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly and for aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

The police said that the girl had gone with a youth, identified as S. Nagoor Haneefa, 26, of the same area.

The youth is said to have taken her to Chennai and subsequently dropped her at the village.

The girl was initially taken to Melur Government Hospital from where she was referred to the Government Rajaji hospital.

The police said that the health condition of the girl was critical and she continued to be in an unconscious state and she was in intensive care unit.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said the details about the perpetrator of assault can be ascertained after the girl regained her consciousness.

Meanwhile, the police are on the lookout for the youth.