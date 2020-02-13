Girl suffers injury on right eye; case registered against teacher

The police have registered case against a school teacher after a girl student of the school suffered injury on her right eye as the teacher had allegedly canned her.

They said teacher Athinarayanan, who is working with a private school in Koodankulam, reportedly canned a girl student of Class V on Wednesday in which the student suffered injury in the right eye. The girl’s father is working abroad so that she is staying with her mother.

Without informing the girl’s mother, the student was rushed to a hospital in Koodankulam first and then to a private hospital in Palayamkottai, where a surgery was performed to remove a foreign body from the eye. The student’s mother was informed about the incident in the evening. Though a group of people including teachers of the school tried to pacify the agitated mother and her relatives, they filed a complaint with the Koodankulam police in the night seeking action against the teacher concerned. Having left with no other option, a case was registered against Athinarayanan by the Koodankulam police on Thursday.